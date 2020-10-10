Arrest made in homicide victim found at the Med, shooting location previously unknown identified by MPD

That same day, a search warrant was signed and executed at the 1200 block of Azalia and led to findings of a High Standard Corp., Model Sentinel 22 caliber revolver with a pearl handle loaded with seven live rounds in the cylinder, a gun holster, an empty Smith and Wesson 40 caliber magazine, an Alcatel cellphone, and LG cellphone, and a white LG cellphone. These items were tagged as evidence at 201 Poplar.