Arrest made in homicide victim found at the Med, shooting location previously unknown identified by MPD
Sidney Baskerville has been arrested in charged in a fatal Oct. 6 shooting that happened in a South Memphis neighborhood. (Source: Memphis Police Department)
October 10, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested a suspect in an Oct. 6 shooting that resulted in the victim dying at Regional One. The shooting location was previously unknown, but police report that it happened in a South Memphis neighborhood.

Sidney Baskerville, 35, was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

MPD responded to a shooting call on Oct. 6 at Trigg and Azalia Street. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was driven to Regional One by a second victim, who was not injured during the shooting; however, the vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

The first victim was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. Crime Scene Investigators collected multiple spent shell casings from the scene, and Baskerville was developed as a suspect.

On Oct. 8, a witness gave a statement and positively identified Baskerville as the shooter and the maintenance man for their apartment complex.

The surviving victim arrived at the Homicide Office Oct. 9 and identified Baskerville from a six-person photospread.

Baskerville was brought into the Homicide Office where he was advised of his Miranda rights; he waived them and gave a recorded statement that he was the individual responsible for the fatal shooting.

That same day, a search warrant was signed and executed at the 1200 block of Azalia and led to findings of a High Standard Corp., Model Sentinel 22 caliber revolver with a pearl handle loaded with seven live rounds in the cylinder, a gun holster, an empty Smith and Wesson 40 caliber magazine, an Alcatel cellphone, and LG cellphone, and a white LG cellphone. These items were tagged as evidence at 201 Poplar.

Baskerville was later transported to 201 Poplar.

