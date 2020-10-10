City watch alert issued for endangered missing 14-year-old

Kiarra Payne (Source: Memphis Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 10, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:14 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A city watch alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl Saturday.

Kiarra Payne was last seen in the 6100 block of Eyrie Drive, which is The Boulevard Apartments, around noon Friday.

She’s diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a frequent runaway, and she’s also 14 weeks pregnant, according to Memphis Police.

Payne is described as a black female, 5′0″, 125 pounds, and her clothing is unknown.

If seen, please contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

