City watch alert issued for endangered missing 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A city watch alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl Saturday.
Kiarra Payne was last seen in the 6100 block of Eyrie Drive, which is The Boulevard Apartments, around noon Friday.
She’s diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a frequent runaway, and she’s also 14 weeks pregnant, according to Memphis Police.
Payne is described as a black female, 5′0″, 125 pounds, and her clothing is unknown.
If seen, please contact MPD at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.