Isolated showers tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with light rain or scattered showers through evening and breezy conditions.
TONIGHT: Clouds with a few showers or drizzle. Lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY: A stray shower or some drizzle in the morning, otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks warm and dry with highs in the low 80s. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday with lows in the 50s. There will be some clouds Thursday with a big cold front moving through. Highs will drop back into the 60s Friday with lows in the 40s Friday night.
