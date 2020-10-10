Weakening TS Delta will move toward the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Delta made landfall just before 6PM Friday in Creole, Louisiana and has already been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm will continue to spread rain across our area through the day and several rounds of heavy rain will be possible across the Mid-South along windy conditions. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is active through Sunday morning and includes Memphis as the remnants of the storm move through. Rainfall amounts will average 2 to 4 inches for much of the area with higher amounts possible in some locations. A WIND ADVISORY will be active from 7 AM to 4 PM today for Crittenden and St. Francis Counties in eastern Arkansas, DeSoto and Tate Counties in north Missisissippi and Shelby County in west Tennessee.