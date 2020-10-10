Weakening TS Delta will move toward the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Delta made landfall just before 6PM Friday in Creole, Louisiana and has already been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm will continue to spread rain across our area through the day and several rounds of heavy rain will be possible across the Mid-South along windy conditions. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is active through Sunday morning and includes Memphis as the remnants of the storm move through. Rainfall amounts will average 2 to 4 inches for much of the area with higher amounts possible in some locations. A WIND ADVISORY will be active from 7 AM to 4 PM today for Crittenden and St. Francis Counties in eastern Arkansas, DeSoto and Tate Counties in north Missisissippi and Shelby County in west Tennessee.
TODAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times especially during the morning and afternoon, along with a gusty northeast wind at 15 to 25 MPH and highs in the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, northeast winds at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: A few showers will be possible early morning then mostly cloudy for the rest of the day along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures near 70.
