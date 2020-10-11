Breakdown: Why you should look up this week

The moon will be a beautiful crescent and Venus will be visible before sunrise. You may also see Regulus which is the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. Although Regulus is at it’s brightest, it won’t outshine Venus. Look up and eastward just before sunrise on October 12, 13, 14 and you will see all three, the moon, dazzling Venus and Regulus. Some Astronomers point out that throughout this period, some may notice an enhancement of their subtle colors because their contrast is more obvious when they’re closer together. The hint of yellow in Venus and touch of blue in Regulus could be exaggerated. Astronomers say that on October 14th, look in the eastern sky at around 5:30 a.m. local daylight time and you’ll see a thin waning crescent moon and hovering about 6° to its upper right will be Venus.