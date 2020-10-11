Clouds & drizzle to start with clouds slowly breaking up this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The widespread rain from the remnants of Delta are gone but drizzle and clouds could linger through the morning. Some sunshine will be possible this afternoon as clouds gradually break up.
TODAY: Drizzle possible through morning then mostly cloudy for the rest of the day along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog possible. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will feature typical fall weather with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
