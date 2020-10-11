Clouds will slowly decrease this evening & fog could develop overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We have been stuck in the clouds for most of the day, but clouds will continue to partially clear through evening and we could see some fog developing overnight. A cold front on Monday will bring some cooler less humid air this week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog possible. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will feature typical fall weather with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
