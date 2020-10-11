Clouds will slowly decrease this evening & fog could develop overnight

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.