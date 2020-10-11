59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 3 more virus-related deaths and 59 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday.
There have been 32,975 cases countywide with 32,480 being confirmed and 495 being confirmed.
The death toll is now 533 of which 503 are confirmed and 30 probable.
SCHD also reports 6,866 people are quarantined.
More than 30,000 people in Shelby County have recovered from coronavirus and nearly 500,000 tests have been administered.
