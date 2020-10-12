Bradshaw and Hagerty meet with supporters before voting opens Wednesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 10:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw opened a field office in Memphis Monday, welcoming supporters to the center on Lamar Avenue.

Bradshaw is facing Republican Bill Hagerty for Lamar Alexander’s soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat.

Meanwhile, Hagerty served as keynote speaker for the Knox County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner Monday, posting photos on social media.

Both candidates reminding Tennesseans that early voting starts Wednesday.

