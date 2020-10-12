Dry & mild for now, but a late week cold front brings a chill to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a light north wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows near 50.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
