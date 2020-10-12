Football teams connected to outbreaks at 2 DeSoto County Schools campuses

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two COVID-19 outbreaks at separate DeSoto County Schools campuses put football activities on hold for both schools.
Southaven High school and DeSoto Central High School accounted for 54-percent of the district’s cases last week, according to DCS’s weekly update. Both school had outbreaks connected to their football teams, prompting the district to suspend football activities for two weeks.
Between Oct. 5 and 9, a total of 46 students in the district tested positive and 27 teachers.
Another 381 students had to quarantine, including 107 at DCHS and 56 at SHS.
