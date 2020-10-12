MEMA: Several homes damaged, two injured due to Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has issued their preliminary damage report after Hurricane Delta passed through the state.
On Friday, October 9, Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, as a Category 2, bringing with it damaging winds and rain. At this time, two injuries have been reported due to the storm in Wilkinson and Lincoln Counties.
While multiple counties have received damage, the following official damage reports were submitted to MEMA. They are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process:
- Lincoln: Three homes with minor damage; two public utilities with major damage
- Wilkinson: Four homes with major damage; 14 public roads with minor damage
Currently, the Adams County Safe Room remains open: 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120. MEMA personnel is in Adams County, assisting with their storm response and damage assessments.
MEMA continues to work directly with Local County EMA Directors to assess further the damage caused by this tropical system.
Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.
Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Delta on Wednesday, October 7. President Trump then approved Governor Reeves' request for a pre-landfall disaster declaration on Thursday, October 9.
