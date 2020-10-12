Memphis man charged with attempted first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars and facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a weekend shooting investigation.
Zachary Mims is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employing a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.
According to an affidavit, investigators say officers were called to a Memphis hospital on Sunday where a victim had shown up suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
The victim reportedly told officers, that Mims drove up to him on East McLemore near Willie Mitchell Boulevard. The two were discussing a car sale that had fallen through nearly four years ago when Mims fired his gun two to three times, striking the victim once in the arm.
Mims has a previous record. He was sentenced to almost a year in jail after he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver back in February of 1998.
