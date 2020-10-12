Morning fog & afternoon shower possible

REST OF THE WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40 in many areas tomorrow night. High temperatures will also be in the upper 70s Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few showers will be possible on Thursday with the passage of another cold front. This front will deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s on Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.