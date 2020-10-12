New Shelby County health directive clarifies school authority and offers support for people facing eviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued Health Directive No. 14 Monday, set to go into effect at midnight.
The new health directive gives schools the ability to make their own decisions about masking and social distancing. It also clarifies that local boards of education can make decisions on opening and closing districts.
The new health directive also offers support for people facing eviction during the pandemic. Anyone whose household is quarantined or in isolation due to COVID-19 and unable to secure housing can call (901) 222-MASK and inquire about temporary housing support.
