October is Depression Awareness Month: Here’s how depression can affect you

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Centers for Disease Control reports 4.7 percent of adults experience regular feelings of depression. The National Institute of Mental Health calls it one of the most common mental disorders in the United States.
So, what is depression? Psychiatrist Dr. Shubi Mukatira with the Transformation Center says it’s a sadness that lasts weeks.
“Depression is an ongoing sad or depressed mood for about two weeks so consistent sadness,” said Mukatira.
Other signs include loss of interest in daily activities, loss of sleep and changes in appetite. It can lead some adults to miss work or teens to isolate from friends.
Mukatira says the disease is treatable through a combination of therapies like cognitive therapy and medication.
“We look at lifestyle, diet, sleep, and then we also look at aspects of someone’s neurobiology to include medication,” said Mukatira.
Mukatira says it’s important to seek help but understands therapy may make some people nervous at first.
“Many therapists have seen such a diverse variety of patients and symptoms and they’re really there to help,” said Mukatira.
It could take time to find the right therapist for you.
“If a particular therapist doesn’t feel like the right fit, that’s ok there are other therapists there - just like certain friends may not be the right fit for certain phases of your life,” said Mukatira.
Find information on programs, recover and other resources at transformationmemphis.com.
