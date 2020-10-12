Shelby County corrections officer charged with shooting at house following altercation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County corrections officer is facing charges for allegedly firing shots at a house with a dozen people inside.
It happened on Builder’s Way around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to a police report, a fight broke out between a woman and several men she said were loitering outside her house.
During the fight, several shots were fired from another house. The woman’s son, David Smith, returned fire, hitting that house and a second one.
No one was hurt.
Smith later turned himself in to police. He is facing 11 charges for reckless endangerment.
Smith has worked as a corrections officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since December 2017. He has since been relieved of duty.
