Victim in Denver protest shooting from Northeast Arkansas, family member says

DENVER, Co. (KAIT) - The victim in a weekend deadly shooting after protests in Denver was from Northeast Arkansas, a family member said on social media.
According to a Facebook post from Carol Keltner, her son, Lee Keltner, was shot and killed Saturday.
According to the Associated Press, a private security guard working for a local TV station was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting.
Police said Matthew Dolloff, 30, was taken into custody after the clash in Civic Center Park, according to the AP.
“A man participating in what was billed a “Patriot Rally” slapped and sprayed Mace at a man who appeared to be Dolloff, the Denver Post reported, based on its photographs from the scene. The man identified by the newspaper as Dolloff drew a gun from his waistband and shot the other person, according to the Denver Post journalist who witnessed the episode,” the AP reported.
Authorities did not name the shooting victim, who later died in a local hospital.
However, another family member identified Keltner as the victim. Keltner was a 49-year-old Navy veteran who operated a hat-making business in the Denver area, the AP said.
“He wasn’t a part of any group,” Johnathon Keltner told the Denver Post. “He was there to rally for the police department and he’d been down there before rallying for the police department.”
Police there said any decision on criminal charges in the case would be up to the Denver District Attorney’s office.
