3 arrested, 1 wanted in Oxford armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford police arrested three people and are searching for a fourth involved in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they entered the residence after hearing the homeowners calling for help.
Once inside, officers saw several armed suspects who then took off. Officers set up a perimeter and caught three of the suspects.
Police are now asking for help locating the fourth suspect, 19-year-old Dallas Smith, of Jackson, Mississippi. Police say Smith has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400. Tips will remain anonymous.
Oxford police are not releasing the names of the individuals arrest until they are arraigned at Lafayette County Justice Court.
