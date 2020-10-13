Best Life: Elder orphans, planning for life after a love on is gone

After losing a spouse, it’s important to not rush into any money decisions right away. Hold off until your mind is clear. Get an objective review of your finances, without involving family members. Also, don’t be a purse for others. Do not give out inheritance early or help children pay off debts at this time. And make housing decisions very carefully. Moving in with your children may seem like a safe idea at the time but leaving your friends and community can send you into depression.