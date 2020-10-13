Brief warm up ahead of an approaching cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a calm wind and overnight lows near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 80.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light south wind and lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will begin with sunshine then increasing clouds through the day along with a slight chance of a few showers late night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
