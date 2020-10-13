Collierville middle schools to transition to in-person learning in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools has announced plans to transition middle school students who are currently attending school under a hybrid model to in-person learning.
The school district plans to shift students to the 5-day in-person learning plan by the beginning of November. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced at both Collierville Middle School and West Collierville Middle School.
“Our commitment to all Collierville Schools students during this global COVID-19 pandemic school year is for students to be in the classroom for 5-days of in-person instruction. Collierville Schools will continue to provide learning environments that are safe and clean with the most aggressive mitigation strategies implemented to protect students and personnel across our district.”
Once the middle schools students have transitioned, Collierville Schools says it will focus on shifting high school students to in-person learning as well.
School officials plan to release more information about the transition after students return from fall break.
