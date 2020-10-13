COVID-19 cases ticking back up in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the health department is warning the public about the importance of masking up and staying socially distant.
Since Sunday the number of daily new cases has doubled.
Health officials say the increase is not due to any backlog either. It’s real-time data and the health department says the fall wave of COVID-19 is here.
Shelby County reported 347 new cases Tuesday.
SCHD Deputy Director David Sweat says there’s transmission happening all over the county but particularly in the northeast area, which includes suburbs like Bartlett, Lakeland and Arlington.
Hospitalizations are also beginning to climb, though they aren’t quite as high as when the county saw a peak in mid-July.
Sweat says they can’t connect the increase in cases to any one thing in particular, but they are aware of people not sticking to guidelines and recommendations.
“People are abandoning the use of masks or restrictions on social gatherings and things like that, affecting the rates of the rural counties surrounding Shelby County,” said Sweat.
SCHD released guidelines for Halloween Tuesday, saying parties and festivals are prohibited and they don’t recommend trick-or-treating.
Overall the state of Tennessee is seeing similar levels of cases like it did at the peak of the epidemic back in July.
