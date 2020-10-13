COVID-19 hitting NFL schedule hard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Broncos-Patriots NFL game originally scheduled for Sunday, and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, October 19.
The Tennessee Titans also had to close their facilities because of a positive COVID-19 test. They are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night.
The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24 cases.
