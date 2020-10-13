Cowboys QB having ankle surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery after suffering a severe ankle injury Sunday night.
The sight was pretty gruesome.
Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation when he was tackled on a first down run against the Giants Sunday.
The ankle buckled up under him during the play.
Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, was having a stellar season throwing the ball this year but his season is over.
The Cowboys went on to beat the Giants 37-34.
