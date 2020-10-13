Cowboys QB having ankle surgery

Dak Prescott (Source: Dallas Cowboys)
By Jarvis Greer | October 13, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 8:24 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery after suffering a severe ankle injury Sunday night.

The sight was pretty gruesome. 

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation when he was tackled on a first down run against the Giants Sunday. 

The ankle buckled up under him during the play. 

Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, was having a stellar season throwing the ball this year but his season is over.

The Cowboys went on to beat the Giants 37-34.

