Feeling cooler today, but the biggest temperature drop comes this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, cooler and drier air is funneling into the Mid-South. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s right now. We will have plenty of sunshine today and no rain. High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon, which is seasonal for this time of year. It will be another chilly night with overnight low temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to 50 degrees.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 75. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. 50. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With sunshine and a south wind tomorrow, the high temperature will shoot back to around 80 degrees. However, a cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will drop temperatures back down again. This front will bring more clouds and possibly a brief evening shower, but most of the area will remain dry. It will be sunny on Friday, but the high temperature will only reach the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: This weekend ill be dry with sunshine, so you have the perfect weather for getting outside. It will still feel cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.