Feeling cooler today, but the biggest temperature drop comes this weekend

REST OF THE WEEK: With sunshine and a south wind tomorrow, the high temperature will shoot back to around 80 degrees. However, a cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will drop temperatures back down again. This front will bring more clouds and possibly a brief evening shower, but most of the area will remain dry. It will be sunny on Friday, but the high temperature will only reach the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday night.