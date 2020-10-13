New Memphis police union president putting focus on officers' mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving mental wellness is one thing the new president of the Memphis Police Association plans to do while in charge.
On Tuesday, Essica Cage shared her vision with the Memphis Rotary.
Cage says often when something happens mentally, officers try to push through the situation.
In the last several years, Cage says more officers are asking for help.
“I do believe that there has been an increase,” said Cage. “I don’t know if it’s attributed to the pandemic or the George Floyd incident, but I would like to say that since the Frayser riot I have seen an increase in officers reaching out to me, reaching out to the MPA for advice about mental health providers.”
The Frayser riot Cage referenced came in 2019 after a deadly shooting involving U.S. marshals. Several officers were injured at the time.
The MPA’s Mental Wellness Committee created an app that gives officers more confidentiality when asking for help. It also provides officers with peer counselors and doctors.
