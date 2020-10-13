Plenty of sunshine in the forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooler and drier air has funneled into the Mid-South behind yesterday’s cold front. We will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s, which is seasonal for this time of year. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will push into the low 80s with a south wind Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing more clouds and possibly a brief evening shower, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday. Sunshine returns in full Friday with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday morning but tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday morning.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with sunshine, so expect perfect weather for outdoor activities. It will still feel cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
