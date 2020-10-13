Plenty of sunshine in the forecast

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will push into the low 80s with a south wind Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing more clouds and possibly a brief evening shower, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday. Sunshine returns in full Friday with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday morning but tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday morning.