Shelby County commissioners hold off on police reform ordinances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners put the brakes on a pair of ordinances that would’ve meant changes for local law enforcement.
After much debate, commissioners vote down one ordinance that would disqualify any Shelby County Sheriff’s Office applicant with a history of excessive use of force.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner told commissioners the sheriff’s office already hs policies in place that prevent those applicants from being hired.
A second ordinance will move limiting military equipment used by deputies to a fourth reading because of language changes.
