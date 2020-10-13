Shelby County commissioners hold off on police reform ordinances

By Kelli Cook | October 12, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 11:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners put the brakes on a pair of ordinances that would’ve meant changes for local law enforcement.

After much debate, commissioners vote down one ordinance that would disqualify any Shelby County Sheriff’s Office applicant with a history of excessive use of force.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner told commissioners the sheriff’s office already hs policies in place that prevent those applicants from being hired.

A second ordinance will move limiting military equipment used by deputies to a fourth reading because of language changes.

