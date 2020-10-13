Shelby County Health Dept. issues guidance for Halloween; no parties allowed, trick-or-treating not recommended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says Halloween parties are off limits this year, and trick-or-treating isn’t a good idea either.
The health department on Tuesday released guidance for the upcoming holiday season, beginning with Halloween.
Gatherings and events with large numbers of people, like parties, carnivals, festivals and haunted houses, are not permitted -- even if they are outdoors.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating aren’t recommended either because it’s difficult to social distance.
The health department recommends online parties or contests, drive-by events and outdoor decorations.
SCHD also says personal protection measures should continue with facial coverings, social distancing and santization.
Not Permitted: Gatherings and events that are not allowed under the current Health Directive:
- Halloween events or parties that encourage the gathering of large numbers of people are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.
- Carnivals, festivals, parades and haunted houses are not permitted.
Not Recommended:
- Door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended for any age group because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors and because sharing food is risky.
- “Trunk or treating” where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats is also not recommended because it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
Permitted and Recommended:
- Online parties/contests (i.e. costume or pumpkin carving)
- Drive-by events, including events where individual participants remain in their vehicles.
- Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters that meet the requirements of the current Health Directive.
- Decorating homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations.
- Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.
Personal Protection Measures:
- If you are sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19, stay home and away from others and seek testing.
- Correctly wear a cloth facial covering to prevent disease spread. Wear a cloth mask with two or more layers over the nose and mouth and secure it under the chin.
- Avoid confined spaces – Actively avoid indoor spaces that don’t allow for easy distancing of at least six feet between yourself and others.
- Avoid close contact – Stay at least six feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially when talking, eating and drinking.
- Wash or sanitize your hands often.
- Clean frequently touched items regularly.
