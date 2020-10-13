Tigers preparing for lighting fast offense from UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a couple of words that comes to mind when Ryan Silverfield thinks of the UCF. One is offense, the other is speed. He said it three times during his game-week news conference Monday.
UCF plays a high tempo offense. The Tigers have seen a version of it twice this year in Arkansas State, and SMU. But, the Knight’s warp-speed offense is first in total among all NCAA division one schools averaging a whopping 582 yards per game. They’ve got a second-year quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who sits at the top of stats too, making plays for his team with his arm and his feet. U of M Head Coach Ryan Silverfield well aware his defense is going to have to be better at tackling. And not giving up explosive plays like it did at SMU. He says he expect Gabriel takes about 25 downfield shots in the game.
“We know their type of offense,” said Silverfield. “It’s going to try to go as fast as they can and run as many plays as they can. They catch teams off guard by not being set, by not being situated. He does a great job at executing their offense. Obviously, Coach Heupel and their OC do a great job executing.”
Execution -- the key in this one. Biggest game of the year for both teams in their attempt to battle for the AAC title.
Kick-off is Saturday 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl. It’ll be shown nationally on ABC.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.