Tigers preparing for lighting fast offense from UCF

UCF plays a high tempo offense. The Tigers have seen a version of it twice this year in Arkansas State, and SMU. But, the Knight’s warp-speed offense is first in total among all NCAA division one schools averaging a whopping 582 yards per game. They’ve got a second-year quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who sits at the top of stats too, making plays for his team with his arm and his feet. U of M Head Coach Ryan Silverfield well aware his defense is going to have to be better at tackling. And not giving up explosive plays like it did at SMU. He says he expect Gabriel takes about 25 downfield shots in the game.