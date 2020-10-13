Vandy-Mizzou due postponed due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first SEC football game of the season to be postponed by COVID-19 will be the Vanderbilt-Missouri game.
According to ESPN, it was scheduled for this Saturday in Columbia, but is now tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Vanderbilt said the postponement was due to a lack of scholarship athletes, many of whom are quarantining, injured or have opted-out because of the disease.
Vandy’s next scheduled game is Oct. 31, at home against Ole Miss.
