Vandy-Mizzou due postponed due to COVID-19
By Jarvis Greer | October 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 7:46 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first SEC football game of the season to be postponed by COVID-19 will be the Vanderbilt-Missouri game. 

According to ESPN, it was scheduled for this Saturday in Columbia, but is now tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. 

Vanderbilt said the postponement was due to a lack of scholarship athletes, many of whom are quarantining, injured or have opted-out because of the disease. 

Vandy’s next scheduled game is Oct. 31, at home against Ole Miss.

