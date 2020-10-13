3 wanted for questioning in aggravated assault investigation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 13, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released images of men wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault case. MPD is asking for the public’s help identifying them.

On Sunday, three people arrived at the hospital over the weekend suffering non-critical injuries following a gas station shooting on Flower Valley Avenue north of Raleigh.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

