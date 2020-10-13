Woman arrested, charged in deadly domestic violence shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is being charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting her boyfriend during a domestic violence dispute in Binghampton Monday night.
According to an affidavit, 25-year-old Kanesha Preyer told responding officers that she and her boyfriend were involved in a disturbance. Investigators say someone who witnessed the incident said Preyer initially had a brick in her as the victim told her to put it down and leave.
The witness said Preyer then shot her boyfriend and handed the gun to someone else in a vehicle nearby. The victim was shot in the middle of the chest.
Investigators say surveillance video captured the struggle between the two followed by the shooting.
While in custody, Preyer told police she did not intend to kill the victim.
She is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.
