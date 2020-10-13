15-year-old killed in Cordova shooting, suspect charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in a Cordova neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene near Trinity Road and Germantown Parkway Monday evening.
According to the police report, 15-year-old Eric Key was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect, Alfred Kirkham, told police he caught Key breaking into his vehicle.
Police say Kirkham fired shots at Key and the teen ran away, but Kirkham followed, shooting several more times.
A witness told police she heard the confrontation and the gunshots. She said when she looked outside she saw Kirkham standing over Key.
Key was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police report says Kirkham told officers he never saw a weapon but thought Key was reaching for one. The only gun investigators found was Kirkham’s.
Kirkham is now charged with second-degree murder.
