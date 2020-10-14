1 arrested, charged with aggravated arson after house fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a vacant residential fire in the 1600 block of Buxton Avenue on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the one-story wood-frame home.
Caleb Bratcher, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson. The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in a carport storage room.
The home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.
Total damage is estimated at $15,000. The adjacent home sustained $2,000 worth of exterior damage and $500 worth of vehicle damage.
Seventeen pieces of fire/rescue/EMS equipment and 38 emergency response personnel responded to the call.
The fire was brought under control at 5:53 p.m. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.
The Memphis Fire Department urges all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence. Check smoke alarms once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.
City of Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarm on-line at: https://www.memphistn.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11150816&pageId=12053796 or call the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650.
