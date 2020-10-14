Ayomide Onu commits to Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the crown jewels of the Class of 2021 has been on the Memphis Tigers basketball radar almost since his arrival in this country from Nigeria.
Tuesday night, he makes his decision on where he’ll play college ball, Samuel Ayomide Onu releasing his announcement on Twitter saying, “I am focused, driven and finally in control of my own destiny. The time has come for me to choose my own path. Remember my name. Samuel Ayomide Onu. I have decided to commit to the University of Memphis. Go Tigers!”
Ayomide Onu is a classic, back to the basket 6′11″ center who gobbles up the paint both defensively and on the boards. He came to the U.S. at age 14 and matriculated the world of grassroots basketball before landing at the Phelps school near Philadelphia where he transformed into a 4-star recruit, averaging 12 points, 11 rebounds and almost two blocks a game.
Ayomide Onu joins Phelps school teammate John Camden, along with Guard Jordan Nesbitt and wing Josh Minott earns the Tigers the #3 recruiting class for 2021 by 24/7 Sports.
