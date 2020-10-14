Best Life: Teen texting codes parents should be concerned about

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Is your teen speaking in code? What sounds innocent could be a cover-up for talking about sex or drugs.
Studies show 46% of sexually active high schoolers didn;t use a condom the last time they had sex and almost e half of 12th graders reported trying an illicit drug at least once.
If you think you can read your teen’s texts to find out what they’re up to, think again. Code words are now a popular practice among young people and if you don’t know the lingo you’re out of luck.
If you haven’t noticed, teenagers have a language all their own.
But some of the words your teen uses could be code for sex drugs or other risky behaviors.
Here’s some slang that should catch your attention: when your teen talks about “candy” it could really be crack cocaine or ecstasy. “Brown sugar” is code for heroin and “getting some blueberries” might actually refer to painkillers like Percocet. A talk about “footballs” may really be a conversation about Xanax. The nickname describes the shape of the oval tablet. The phrase “Netflix and chill” might sound harmless but it really refers to sexual activity. “Giving up the gold” is code for a teen who loses their virginity. And a text that reads “C-U-4-6” means “see you for sex.”
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has compiled a comprehensive reports that contains thousands of nicknames teens use for drugs of every class. Log onto ivanhoe.com to view the list.
