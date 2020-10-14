Best Life: Teen texting codes parents should be concerned about

Here’s some slang that should catch your attention: when your teen talks about “candy” it could really be crack cocaine or ecstasy. “Brown sugar” is code for heroin and “getting some blueberries” might actually refer to painkillers like Percocet. A talk about “footballs” may really be a conversation about Xanax. The nickname describes the shape of the oval tablet. The phrase “Netflix and chill” might sound harmless but it really refers to sexual activity. “Giving up the gold” is code for a teen who loses their virginity. And a text that reads “C-U-4-6” means “see you for sex.”