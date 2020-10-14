$1.5 bond set for Ark. man charged with first-degree murder in grocery store shooting

Stanley Blocker charged for first-degree murder (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 12:06 PM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after shooting and killing a woman at Helena-West Helena grocery store over the weekend.

On Oct. 10 around 4:38 p.m. officers were called to AJ’s Grocery on MLK Drive where they found a woman had been shot in the chest. She was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene.

Investigators connected Stanley Blocker to the case, charging him with first-degree murder, terroristic act and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Blocker is being held at the Phillips County Detention Center awaiting a November court date.

His bond is set at $1.5 million.

