University of Memphis hosting 2024 NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has been selected to host the first- and second-round games in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Memphis will host the six games at the FedExForum.
This makes the fifth time Memphis will host men’s first- and second-round games, having done so at the Mid-South Coliseum in 1984 and The Pyramid in 1995, 1997, and 2001.
U of M previously hosted men’s regional semifinal and final games at FedExForum in 2009, 2014 and 2017, and has been selected to do so again in 2021.
Tigers also hosted women’s regional semifinal and final games at FedExForum in 2010.
Other first- and second-round hosts and sites for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament include:
- Atlantic 10 Conference (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
- UNC Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)
- IUPUI/Horizon League (Indianapolis)
- Creighton University (Omaha, Neb.)
- Duquesne University (Pittsburgh )
- University of Utah (Salt Lake City)
- University of Idaho (Spokane, Wash.)
