A front brings a chill and maybe a few showers too

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light south wind and lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds through the day with a slight chance of a stray shower, a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs near 70.
THURSDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of an evening shower followed by a gradually clearing sky, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs again in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
