Gunman indicted in death of fellow shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A South Memphis man was indicted Tuesday on second-degree murder and additional felony charges related to the shooting death of a friend while they fired guns into several apartments near East Trigg and Mississippi Boulevard, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
Antonio Taylor, 23, was also indicted on attempted first-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on March 30 in the 700 block of Richmond, where investigators say Taylor and 28-year-old Darian Carter shot multiple times into two apartments occupied by four adults and five juveniles.
The gunfire also struck a woman’s vehicle as she was parking nearby.
One of the shots struck Carter in the back, killing him, investigators say.
