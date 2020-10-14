Man charged with murder for allegedly setting girlfriend on fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Marshall County man has been charged after intentionally setting his girlfriend on fire, resulting in her death, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Johny Joseph Clonch, 32, is charged with the first-degree murder of Christina Spencer, 30, and he’s being held on a $1 million bond.
On the night of Oct. 6, Clonch and Spencer were on the porch of a home on Tucker Road. Sherrif Dickerson with the MCSO said neither individual lived at that residence, but Clonch was there assisting a resident with some work.
The owner of the home woke up to Spencer screaming and saw Spencer on fire. They tried to use a garden hose in an attempt to douse the flames, according to the MCSO.
Dickerson says Clonch left the residence but was later apprehended.
Spencer was taken to Regional One but passed away a few days later. She suffered burns over nearly 90 percent of her body.
The Sherrif’s Office says it appears that Clonch poured gasoline on her after an argument.
