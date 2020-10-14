Man indicted in murders of 19-year-old girlfriend, unborn child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man has been indicted in the murders of his 19-year-old girlfriend and her unborn child during a South Memphis shooting over the summer.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Dotson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday.
The incident happened on June 12 at a residence on Quinn Avenue near Bellevue Boulevard. The DA’s office says investigators reported that Dotson was angry with his girlfriend and fired a gunshot through her door. He then forced his way in, continued to argue with the victim and then left.
The DA’s office says witnesses told investigators Dotson returned to the scene and shot his girlfriend several times. She was taken to the hospital where she and the unborn child both died.
Dotson was arrested six days after the shooting.
