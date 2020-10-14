Marshals arrest man in August shooting at CiCi’s Pizza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting that occurred at CiCi’s Pizza in August.
Henry T. Page was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The shooting took place Aug. 25 at the CiCi’s Pizza located in the Poplar Plaza shopping center. On Aug. 27, an arrest warrant was issued for Page on one count of aggravated assault and 22 counts of reckless endangerment.
Page was located at an apartment in the 2400 block of Hillview with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department.
He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.
