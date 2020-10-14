Memphis Tigers football preparing for AAC rival UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No better way to get back on the college gridiron for the Memphis Tigers than to bring arch-rival UCF to town for an AAC showdown.
Both teams among the pre-season mix to challenge for the league championship.
Both teams coming off a conference loss and an open date.
Tigers Wide Receiver Damonte Coxie says this one will come down to execution on offense and defense.
“The way they play their defense, they kinda disguise it a little, you know," said Coxie. "Pass it off likes it’s another defense, but it isn’t. But they do a good job of doing what they do. So, you know we just gotta do a good job doing what we do. So, if we both execute, we gotta make sure we got more plays and less penalties.”
Penalties have cost the Tigers big in their last three meetings, two in the AAC championship game.
Kickoff for the Tigers and UCF is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
