St. Jude COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after participant’s mystery illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 vaccine trial at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is paused.
St. Jude is taking part in phase 3 trials for a single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
But Johnson & Johnson paused the trial Monday after a participant suffered a mystery illness.
A statement from the company says, "Adverse events - illness, accidents, etc. - even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.
The statement went on to say, “We must protect this participant’s privacy. We’re also learning more about this participant’s illness. It’s important to have all the facts before we share additional information.”
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial paused last month because of a neurological complication in a British volunteer.
On Tuesday, Eli Lilly became the third drugmaker to pause its vaccine trial for undisclosed safety reasons.
Pauses are common in clinical trials and are different than a “clinical hold,” which is a regulatory order that usually lasts longer.
