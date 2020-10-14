Sunny and warmer this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and warmer through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds by sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds south 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds will arrive ahead of a fairly strong cold front. A few showers are possible north of Memphis early in the day and south of Memphis late in the day. Highs will be in the 70s. Clouds will linger Thursday night as the front pushes south. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: A Few clouds early but sunshine returns in full by Friday afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Low temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s on Saturday morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few areas in west TN drop into the 30s.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry, so expect perfect weather for outdoor activities. It will still feel cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and a few more clouds. Isolated showers are possible early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.