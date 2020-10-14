Warmer today, but another cool down this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cool with temperatures in the 40s this morning, but sunshine and a southwest wind will bring temperatures into the lower 80s this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny today and clear tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s this evening.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 80. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. 56. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: The warm-up will be brief because a cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will drop temperatures back down again. This front will bring more clouds and possibly a brief evening shower, but most of the area will remain dry. Even with full sun Friday, the high temperature will only reach the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful Fall weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: A few afternoon showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but rain will be hit or miss. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.