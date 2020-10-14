What to expect for the kickoff of early voting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A big day in Tennessee for Decision 2020 -- early voting is underway throughout Tennessee.
Lines abound here in Shelby County as enthusiastic voters have lined up for the first day of early voting to make sure their voices are heard.
Voters at the Agricenter have been waiting an hour to an hour and a half to cast their ballots. But everyone is saying the lines are moving steadily.
Other polling locations across the county are about the same. So far, there does not appear to be any major problems with voting.
The Shelby County Election Committee is having to account for social distancing within the polling places which means 6 feet of separation between voters and others as they wait to cast their ballot.
Early voting will continue through Oct. 29.
The election committee suggests waiting a few days until the crowds die down to vote early.
